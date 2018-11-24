Kildare County Council Look To Appoint Consultants to Review Current And Future Plans For The Curragh Plains

Kildare County Council is looking to appoint consultants to examine the current and future challenges arising for the Curragh Plains.

The Department of Defence and KCC are currently exploring the potential for collaboration on addressing issues and identifying opportunities for the improved management and presentation of the Plains.

These include litter, sheep branding, patrolling, monitoring users of lands, inspection of property boundaries, illegal encampments and engagement with the public.

The Curragh Plains environmental maintenance tender competition is due to go to tender early in the new year.