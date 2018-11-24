South African Police Make Arrest In Relation To Murder Of Irish Man John Curran

Police in South Africa have confirmed that a man's been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran.

Mr Curran was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town earlier this month, after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The father-of-four had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin and was a former director of education at the Mellon Educate charity in South Africa.

The 24 year-old arrested in connection with the case is due to appear before Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with Mr Curran's murder.