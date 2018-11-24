Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

South African Police Make Arrest In Relation To Murder Of Irish Man John Curran

: 11/24/2018 - 16:44
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
south_africa_2.png

Police in South Africa have confirmed that a man's been arrested in connection with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran.

Mr Curran was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town earlier this month, after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The father-of-four had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin and was a former director of education at the Mellon Educate charity in South Africa.

The 24 year-old arrested in connection with the case is due to appear before Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with Mr Curran's murder.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!