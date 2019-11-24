Listen Live Logo

Kildare's Draft Register Of Electors Open Until Monday.

: 11/24/2019 - 10:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
register_of_electors_2020_2021.jpg

 

Kildare's Draft Register of Electors is open until tomorrow.

People who wish to register, or to make amendments to their registration, have until the 25th November to do so.

The relevant form, RFA 1, is available here

For further information people can call 045 980201 or email register@kildarecoco.ie

