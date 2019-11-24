Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man From Co. Armagh Charged With Human Trafficking Offences In Connection With Discovery Of 39 Bodies In A Truck In The UK Last Month.

: 11/24/2019 - 10:29
Author: Eoin Beatty
essex_polic_logo.jpg

 

A man from County Armagh has been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated truck in the UK last month.

23-year-old Christopher Kennedy from Corkley Road in Darkley was arrested in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon.

This morning, Essex Police said he would be charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!