Man From Co. Armagh Charged With Human Trafficking Offences In Connection With Discovery Of 39 Bodies In A Truck In The UK Last Month.

A man from County Armagh has been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated truck in the UK last month.

23-year-old Christopher Kennedy from Corkley Road in Darkley was arrested in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon.

This morning, Essex Police said he would be charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court tomorrow.