Irish Prison Service Launch Investigation Into Prisoner's Death At Cloverhill Prison.

: 11/24/2019 - 10:32
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_prison_service.jpg

 

The Irish Prison Service has launched an investigation into a prisoner death at Dublin's Cloverhill.

Gardai also say they're following a 'definite line of inquiry'.

The results of a post mortem are expected to be made known, later today.

The Irish Prison Service says all practicable measures are taken by prison management and staff to ensure the safety of those in custody, but, regrettably no prison system can be completely free of violence and inter prisoner assaults do occur.

The man in his 30s died on Friday night after an incident involving two inmates at around midnight.

A second man was treated for minor injuries.

The Prison Service adds that gardai and the office of the Inspector of Prisons are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

