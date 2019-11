A mother is appealing to the Minister for Education to explain how she should educate her son without a school.

Lisa Tuite Kirwan lives in Prosperous and her son is in 6th class in an assisted learning centre.

She will be joining Clem Ryan on Monday's 'Kildare Today' programme.

She's launched an online petition after discovering that her son and a number of other boys, can't get a place in a secondary school: