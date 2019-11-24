There are fears that smoky coal bans around the country are not being complied with.

The Business Post reports today that dangerous levels of air pollution have been recorded in multiple Irish towns around the country.

The revelations come as a HSE/EPA report has been published linking poor air quality with increased hospital admissions for heart and lung conditions.

Figures from the Environmental Protection Agency show large inrcreases in air pollution were recorded as the weather turned cold through October and November in Ennis, Letterkenny, Enniscorthy and in parts of Dublin including Ballyfermot, Goldenbridge and Marino.

Photo: Pixabay