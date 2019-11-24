Listen Live Logo

This Christmas Set To Be The Most Costly In A Decade.

: 11/24/2019 - 10:52
Author: Eoin Beatty
This Christmas is set to be the most costly in a decade.

New figures show double digit inflation on travel costs and socialising means the price of the season is set to hit the Celtic Tiger peak.

According to today's Sunday Independent, driving home for Christmas means spending around 25% more on fuel.

The cost of socialising is up by around 15%; but entertaining yourself at home is also up with tv services increasing 17% since 2009.

It's predicted that inflation will continue to rise by about 1% in 2020.
 

