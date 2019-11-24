Inrease In Number Of Requests Processed By KCC Under The Freedom Of Information Act 2014.

The Council’s Access to Information function comprises advisory and coordination functions related to Freedom of Information and also includes the role of the Council’s Data Protection Officer (DPO).

In 2018 the Council processed 184 requests (a 12% increase on 2017) under the Freedom of Information Act 2014 granting or part granting some 105 requests.

Figures to date in 2019 (Sept. 2019) show an increase of 3% in requests compared to 2018.

The Council say it will continue its commitment to transparency in 2020 by ensuring revised FOI training and resources are made available to the group of middle managers responsible for managing FOI in their respective Departments.