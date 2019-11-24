Circa 300 Tonnes Of Street Waste To Be Received At Silliot Hill In 2019.

The Council’s Transportation Section undertakes a comprehensive street cleaning service through its Municipal District Offices on an ongoing basis on behalf of the Environment Section.

The service is a combination of mechanised and manual sweeping as necessary.

Each of the Council’s area offices prepares a schedule of street cleaning for the larger towns and villages.

According to the CEO's Report on KCC's 2020 Budget, In 2019 circa 300 tonnes of street sweepings/clean up materials will be received at Silliot Hill.

The Council installs and services litter bins on the main streets of the larger towns and villages, with particular attention being paid to potential litter blackspots, e.g. schools, bus-stops, etc.

A number of additional bins are to be installed in Kill, Kilcullen and Sallins this year.