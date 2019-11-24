€2,226,929 In Exchequer Funding Drawn Down By KCC For Housing Adaptation Grants.

New figures released by the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government outlines details of the 2019 exchequer funding drawn down by local authorities for the housing adaptation grants up to 8 November 2019

Minister Eoghan Murphy said the amounts do not necessarily represent what each local authority has spent, as funding may have been spent but not yet claimed from the Department.

The amounts released for exchequer draw down, are topped up by each local authority's own 20% contribution.

So far, the exchequer drawdown for Kildare is €2,226,929.

Dublin City has the highest with €5,632,506, while Leitrim is lowest with €131,308.