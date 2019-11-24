Listen Live Logo

Additional 67X Services for Celbridge Commuters to Commence on Monday 25th November.

: 11/24/2019 - 14:50
Author: Eoin Beatty
Dublin Bus has confirmed that four additional 67X services will be available to Celbridge commuters from Monday, November 25th.

The timetable will see two additional morning departures from Celbridge at 6.40am and 6.50am, and two additional evening departures from Merrion Square to Celbridge at 17.50pm and  18.00pm.

Welcoming the additional services, Labour Cllr. Emmet Stagg congratulated all those involved in the campaign for the additional services including his colleague former Labour Councillor, Kevin Byrne, Cllr. Bernard Caldwell and Cllr. Ide Cussen, who worked together to convince Dublin Bus of the need for the additional services, and his colleague Cllr. Ciara Galvin who has been working on the issue of Public Transport since she was elected to the Council last May.

 

