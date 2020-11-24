The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Learner Driver Facing Proceedings Following Operation Fanacht Checkpoint.

: 24/11/2020 - 10:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Proceedings against a motorist in Kildare are to following, after an Operation Fanacht checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit found the driver was an unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance.

Fines and penalty points have already been issued.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

