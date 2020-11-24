Listen: Kildare Prof. Behind Oxford Covid 19 Vaccine Says She Understands People's Skepticism.

A Kildare woman playing a key role in developing a the Oxford/Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccine says she understands people's skepticism at the pace of creating the jab.

Oxford University's vaccine is 70 per cent effective in preventing Covid 19.

It’s believed their vaccine is cheaper and easier to store than Pfizers or Modernas.

Professor Teresa "Tess" Lame is from Kilcullen, and is of Oxford'sJenner Institute, which is creating the vaccine.

She's been speaking to Kildare Today.

Prof. Lambe says, at this point, she can't say when they vaccine may become available

.

Prof. Lambe joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

Stock image: Pexels