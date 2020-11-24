The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Prof. Behind Oxford Covid 19 Vaccine Says She Understands People's Skepticism.

: 24/11/2020 - 10:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_syringe_in_doctors_hands_pexels.jpeg

A Kildare woman playing a key role in developing a the Oxford/Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccine says she understands people's skepticism at the pace of creating the jab.

Oxford University's vaccine is 70 per cent effective in preventing Covid 19.

It’s believed their vaccine is cheaper and easier to store than Pfizers or Modernas.

Professor Teresa "Tess" Lame is from Kilcullen, and is of Oxford'sJenner Institute, which is creating the vaccine.

She's been speaking to Kildare Today.

tuestessone.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Prof. Lambe says, at this point, she can't say when they vaccine may become available

tuestesstwo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

.

Prof. Lambe joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

tess_lambe.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!