An Bord Pleanala has green-lit the construction of 239 new homes in Leixlip.

This includes 136 houses, 103 apartments, a creche and a gym, at Leixlip Gate, Kilmacredock.

The housing will range in height from one to four storeys.

There will also be 393 parking spaces and 208 bike spaces

ABP has attached 30 conditions to the permission.

The planning authority's inspector's report, order and direction are available here

Stock image: Pixabay