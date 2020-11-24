The Eleven To Two Show

No. Of Covid 19 Deaths, Weekly, In England & Wales Rises Above 2,000 People.

: 24/11/2020 - 10:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of weekly coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales has risen above 2,000 for the first time since May.

2,466 were registered in the week ending November the 13th - that's up 27 percent on the previous seven-day period.

 

 

Image: Wikipedia

