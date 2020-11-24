Work Has Formally Begun On Turning Kerdiffstown Landfill In To A Park.

Work has formally begin on turning Kildare's largest illegal dump, Kerdiffstown Landill, in to a playground.
The contractor has, this week, arrived on-site, beginning a multi-year, €30 million project.
Kerdiffstown is home to 3 million tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish.
Kildare County Council has awarded the contract for its remediation to Wills Bros. Ltd.
The firm will also turn the land in to a public park.
It is envisaged the park will be completed by the end of 2024
Artist's rendering of the completed park:
Images courtesy Kildare County Council.