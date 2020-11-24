The Eleven To Two Show

Work Has Formally Begun On Turning Kerdiffstown Landfill In To A Park.

: 24/11/2020 - 11:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Work has formally begin on turning Kildare's largest illegal dump, Kerdiffstown Landill, in to a playground.

The contractor has, this week, arrived on-site, beginning a multi-year, €30  million project.

Kerdiffstown is home to 3 million tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish.

Kildare County Council has awarded the contract for its remediation to Wills Bros. Ltd.

The firm will also turn the land in to a public park.

It is envisaged the park will be completed by the end of 2024

Artist's rendering of the completed park:

kerdiffstown_park_artists_rendering.png, by Ciara Plunkett

Images courtesy Kildare County Council.

 

