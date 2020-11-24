The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Resurfacing Work To Take Place In Newbridge Town Centre.

: 24/11/2020 - 11:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

Resurfacing work is to take place in Newbridge Town Centre.

Kildare County Council intends to close Limerick Lane, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, on December 9th and 10th.

It is to facilitate resurfacing work, following pipe-laying.

Alternative routes:

Vehicles travelling on the R445 Main Street will be redirected at the L70418 Henry Street Junction. They will then be directed along the L70418 Henry Street (circa 30m) and redirected to the L50431 Dawson Street to finish at the L50430-0 Limerick Lane.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!