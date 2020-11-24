Resurfacing Work To Take Place In Newbridge Town Centre.

Resurfacing work is to take place in Newbridge Town Centre.
Kildare County Council intends to close Limerick Lane, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, on December 9th and 10th.
It is to facilitate resurfacing work, following pipe-laying.
Alternative routes:
Vehicles travelling on the R445 Main Street will be redirected at the L70418 Henry Street Junction. They will then be directed along the L70418 Henry Street (circa 30m) and redirected to the L50431 Dawson Street to finish at the L50430-0 Limerick Lane.
Stock image: Pixabay