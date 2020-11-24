Listen: Boys Attending Presentation College Carlow To Wear Leggings To School In Protest Against Treatment Of Female Students.

Boys attending a Carlow secondary school are planning to wear leggings to school in protest atthe female students being told they can't wear tight-fit clothing.

Presentation College Carlow told the girls last Friday that tight leggings or tracksuit bottoms were distracting to male teachers.

Parents who have contacted the school to complain have not received a response.

This parent, who does not wished to be named, says it was sexist to single out the girls.

The parent feels her children were body-shamed.

Stock image: Pixabay