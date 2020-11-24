K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Boys Attending Presentation College Carlow To Wear Leggings To School In Protest Against Treatment Of Female Students.

: 24/11/2020 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blackboard_abc_books_maths_pixabay.jpeg

Boys attending a Carlow secondary school are planning to wear leggings to school in protest atthe female students being told they can't wear tight-fit clothing.

Presentation College Carlow told the girls last Friday that tight leggings or tracksuit bottoms were distracting to male teachers.

Parents who have contacted the school to complain have not received a response.

This parent, who does not wished to be named, says it was sexist to single out the girls.

newstalk1449586.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The parent feels her children were body-shamed.

newstalk1248445-1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!