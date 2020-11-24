Listen: Cabinet Approves Legislation To Criminalise Sharing Of Intimate Images Without The Person's Consent.

Cabinet has approved new legislation to criminalize the sharing of intimate images without a persons consent.

Under the new laws, someone may be jailed for up to seven years if they have published abusive material with the intent of causing harm.

Someone found to be forwarding the material on after receiving it could be jailed for up to 12 months or be fined up to five thousand euro.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is hopeful the new laws will be enacted before the end of the year:

Eboni Bourke had private images shared without her consent in the past.

She says it's important people are aware of the impact it can have:

File image: Helen McEntee/RollingNews

