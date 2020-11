Opposition parties have renewed calls for the Justice Minister to make a Dáil statement on Seamus Woulfe's appointment to the Supreme Court when it resumes later.

Government has so far blocked the move, with Minister McEntee stating the process for appointing the former Attorney General was followed.

Social Democrats co-leader, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, says Minister McEntee must explain her actions before the Dáil:

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews