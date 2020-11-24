Kildare Man Nominated For Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award.

A Kildare man has been nominated for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award

Aubrey McCarthy, who comes from Punchestown, has been nominated for his dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable people in Ireland.

He is the co-founder of Tiglin, an addiction services charity that also works with those who are homeless,

In 2006, Aubrey set up the mobile “No Bucks” Café outreach for homeless people in Dublin, serving 150 meals to people each night and handing out clothes, sleeping bags and toiletries.

He is also the Chairman of DCM, who operate The Light House, a café that feeds homeless and vulnerable people in Dublin. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has provided over 300 meals a day to the homeless people of Dublin.

Kildare also got a nod in the Digital Influence category, where Alma Jordan was nominated for her farm safety educational platform for kids. Alma, who is now based in Co. Meath but from Celbridge originally, set up Agrikids.ie in 2014, during Ireland’s worst year on record for farm safety.

Image: Aubrey McCarthy/Irish Red Cross.