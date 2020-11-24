Plans for a playground for Allenwood have been published.

Kildare County Council proposes to install the play area adjacent to Allenwood Scouts Den and beside Bright Sparks Childcare Centre.

The playground will be developed for 1-12 year old children and will contain a range of equipmentsuch as swings, slides, rockers, multiplay units, adventure trail).

Other elements such as a meeting point, kickabout area/multi use games area, mini BMX track, outdoor exercise equipment, paths incorporating walking loop and seating are proposed

The plans are on public display until December 22nd, and public submissions are invited until January 14th.

File image: Kildare County Council playground