Sharp Drop In Number Of Kildare Special Education Home Tuition Scheme Tutors.

There's been a sharp drop in the number of teachers and special needs assistants employed under the home tuition scheme in Kildare.

The Special Education Home Tuition Scheme is aimed at providing a "compensatory educational service" for children who, for a number of reasons such as chronic illness, are unable to attend school.

Minister, Josepha Madigan, responding to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, notes 100 tutors in Kildare in 2018, rising to 111 in 2019.

That dropped to 63 this year.

File image: RollingNews