The Taoiseach has said there's "no big deal" around the way Seamus Woulfe was appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

There's been multiple rows in the Dáil this afternoon as the opposition tries to get Minister Helen McEntee to take questions on the issue.

They have not been happy with the proposal on the table from the government to do that.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's a nonsense argument from the opposition:

File image; Micheál Martin/RollingNews