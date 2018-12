The most popular last minute grocery items that will be snapped up today by shoppers have been revealed.

Soft drinks, crisps, milk, fresh bread, and breakfast meats complete the top five.

The survey by Tesco shows a change from the historical last minute buys like phone credit, batteries and sellotape.

With bread taking fourth spot, it looks as if people are planning the turkey sandwiches for St. Stephen's Day already.

