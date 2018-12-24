Contractors Sought For Primary Remediation Of Kerdiffstown Landfill.

Contractors are now being sought for the main body of work in remediating Kerdiffstown Landfill.

3 millions tonnes of rubbish was illegally dumped on the 30 acre site.

Kildare County Council is managing the land's restoration, a process which is forecast to take years.

KCC says this will involve capping wastes across the site, by providing a landscaped profile to the site and improving the landfill infrastructure systems, to ultimately provide a multi-use public

park.

This will include:

Installation of an engineered capping system across the site; Installation of new environmental management and control systems including leachate and landfill gas. This includes gas and leachate collection treatment and disposal systems and all associated mechanical electrical instrumentation, control and automation;

Installation of a leachate transfer leachate pipeline from the site, crossing under the N7 and Morell River and connecting to Johnstown Pumping Station and then onward to Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP);

Development of a public park with multi-use sports pitches, car parking, changing room building, children’s playground and a network of paths across the site including provision of services and foul drainage to the public sewer network.

KCC has tendered the main contract for the works.

Stock image.