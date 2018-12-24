The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Contractors Sought For Primary Remediation Of Kerdiffstown Landfill.

: 12/24/2018 - 12:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kerdiffstown_landfill.jpg

Contractors are now being sought for the main body of work in remediating Kerdiffstown Landfill.

3 millions tonnes of rubbish was illegally dumped on the 30 acre site.

Kildare County Council is managing the land's restoration, a process which is forecast to take years.

KCC says this will involve capping wastes across the site, by providing a  landscaped profile to the site and improving the landfill infrastructure systems, to ultimately provide a multi-use public
park.

This will include:

Installation of an engineered capping system across the site; Installation of new environmental management and control  systems including leachate and landfill gas. This includes gas and  leachate collection treatment and disposal systems and all  associated mechanical electrical instrumentation, control and  automation;

Installation of a leachate transfer leachate pipeline from the site, crossing under the N7 and Morell River and connecting to  Johnstown Pumping Station and then onward to Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP);

Development of a public park with multi-use sports pitches, car  parking, changing room building, children’s playground and a network of paths across the site including provision of services  and foul drainage to the public sewer network.

KCC has tendered the main contract for the works.

 

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!