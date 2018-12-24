Nite Trax

Breaking: Santa Granted Permission To Enter Irish Airspace From 5pm.

: 12/24/2018 - 13:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Santa and Mrs Claus, their reindeer and a very, very large sleigh have been granted permission to enter Irish air space from 5pm this evening.

Speaking from Leinster House today, Minister Shane Ross said aviation chiefs told Santa there will be no obstacle to his entering Irish air space as soon as it gets dark this Christmas Eve.

Santa’s sleigh has been checked for air worthiness and is fully approved for round-the-world travel. All permits and insurance credentials are in order.

The Minister say Mrs Claus is accompanying Santa in her role as chief navigator. She has advised that milk, cookies and carrots are the best items for children to leave out before they go to bed.
 

