Tottenham: Initial Inquiry in To Allegations Of Racist Abuse At Chelsea Game "Inconclusive".

: 12/24/2019 - 12:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Tottenham say their initial investigation into claims of racist abuse at their Premier League game against Chelsea has proved inconclusive.

CCTV footage has been reviewed, lip readers used and collaboration continues with other parties, including the police.

Antonio Rudiger reported hearing monkey chants during the visitors' 2-nil win.

The north London club said in a statement yesterday evening that they will continue to "exhaustively" investigate the matter.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has condemned the behaviour.

