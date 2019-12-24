Permission Sought For 14 Contractors' Compounds For Intel, Leixlip €3.6Billion Up-Grade.

Permission is being sought by contractors attached to Intel, Leixlip's €3.6 billion development.

Last month, An Bord Pleanala approved the firm's plans to build a new manufacturing facility on it North Kildare campus.

That building will have a total footprint of of 109,745sqm.

The project is expected to create around 6,000 construction jobs, at its peak.

Intel, in November, celebrated 30 years in Ireland at, at that juncture, noted its investment to that point of $15 billion in the Leixlip site.

Now, Exyte Northern Europe Ltd. is seeking planning permission for 14 contractors' compounds, a 300 space car park on a 15 hectare site at Collinstown.

Kildare County Council is scheduled to issue its decision on February 21st.

Development Description:

"provision of a temporary contractor’s car park and contractor’s compound(s) for a period of 5 years, associated with the development of the proposed extended and revised manufacturing facility at Intel, granted under An Bord Pleanála ref: 304672. The development will include: 1. Modifications to existing site entrance and associated modifications to the existing adjacent footpath and cycle lane. 2. Surface car park to accommodate 300 cars, maximum. 3. Contractor compounds comprising approximately 14 no. compounds ranging in area from 1,500 sq.m to 10,500 sq.m. Each compound will accommodate work cabins of single (3.5m) or double (7.0m) height, and a maximum of approximately 6-8 cabins (8m x 3m each). 4. Site accommodation which will include single storey - Office canteen and welfare facilities, (c.42mx12m) – Entrance security cabin, (c.7m x 3m) – Compound security & welfare cabin (c.12m x 3m) – Toilet block (c.12m x 6m) – Bus Shelter (c.3m x 1.2m) – Maintenance shed (c.8m x 7m) – Electrical substation/switchroom (c.13m x 4.4m) 5. A c. 2,700sq.m temporary decrating building, measuring c. 40m x 69m, and 15m high, and associated c. 3,716sq.m nonpermeable maneuvering and operational space. 6. Logistics & maintenance yard. 7. Transport vehicle (truck) holding compound for approximately 30 units. 8. Internal road network, site lighting, landscaping, mobile cranes and associated site works, security fencing to site and compound boundaries. A Natura Impact Assessment (NIS) accompanies this application and will be available for inspection at the office of the Planning Authority. Development is at a site of c. 14.95 hectares, bounded by the R449 to the east and the Maynooth to Leixlip railway line/royal canal to the North at

Development Address:

Collinstown,Leixlip,Co. Kildare."