Listen: Inter-City Train & Bus Services Will Stop At 9pm Tonight.

People are being reminded that cross-country trains and buses are scheduled to stop earlier than they might expect tonight.

Bus Éireann coaches are generally running to their normal timetables, but only until nine o'clock this evening.

Irish Rail is running a Saturday service across its network, but the last intercity trains will set off between 6pm and 9pm.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny is urging people to make sure they check timetables so they don't get caught out:

File image: Train at Newbidge/RollingNews