Merchants Quay Ireland has been granted planning permission for Ireland's first supervised drug injection centre.

An Bord Pleanála has overruled Dublin City Council planners to allow the facility in the south inner city.

The planning appeals tribunal says the facility would not "adversely impact" the residential character of the Merchant's Quay area.

The charity is welcoming the decision and says it will allow "isolated and vulnerable " drug users to get "vital healthcare."