A file is being prepared for the DPP in respect of one of two men detained following a drugs haul in Kildare.

The haul of cannabis herb, valued at €70,000, was made after Gardaí searched a plot of land in Kilmeague, on Sunday.

Two men were arrested at the scene.

A man in his 20s appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday afternoon charged with drugs-related offences.

The other man, who's in his 30s, has been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.