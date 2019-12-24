Listen Live Logo

25 People Killed In Bus Crash In Indonesia.

12/24/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least 25 people have been killed after a passenger bus plunged into an 80-metre ravine on Indonesia's Sumatra island.

At least 14 other people have been taken to hospital with injuries.

The crash happened on a winding slope in the Pagaralam district in South Sumatra.

