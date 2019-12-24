Listen: Barnardos Condemns Attack On Family Home In Which 4 People Were Injured.

Barnardos has condemned an attack on a family home in Cork which has left four people injured, including a child.

A 47-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed in a house in Mayfield at around 11pm last night.

A 10 year old boy and a 26 year old woman were stabbed in the upper body, and an 18 year old woman was also injured.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to what they describe as an aggravated burglary.

CEO of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, says the aftermath of this attack will have a serious effect: