Nine people face extradition to the UK and Poland after a major Garda operation.

Two men, in their 30s and 50s, are wanted in Poland to face fraud, false imprisonment and drugs offences.

Two women and five men face extradition to Britain to face various charges.

They include a 63-year-old man in Longford, who's wanted for sexual offences.

All nine were detained by gardai on foot of European Arrest Warrants, and have appeared before the High Court, where they will appear again in January.