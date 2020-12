There are calls for roughly 4,000 homeless people to be among the first to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Peter McVerry trust says many are vulnerable with mental health and addiction issues.

Nursing home residents and healthcare workers are set to be the first to get the vaccine when the programme begins on December 30th.

Chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kildare resident Pat Doyle, is seeking assurances that thousands of homeless people will follow soon after: