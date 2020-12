The mayor of New York says UK visitors should expect authorities to go to where they're staying to ensure they’re quarantining.

Bill de Blasio says it follows details of a new, more contagious, variant picked-up in southern England.

British people going to the US city have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The mayor's posted a video on Twitter saying he’s serious about making sure people do that:

