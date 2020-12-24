Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

20 People Have Died After A Boat Sank In The Mediterranean Sea.

: 24/12/2020 - 12:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mediterranean_sea.jpg

20 people have died after a boat carrying African migrants sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

Authorities in Tunisia say five survivors have been rescued.

Local fishermen, the coastguard and Tunisian navy units are searching for up to 20 others who are believed to be missing off the coastal city of Sfax.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!