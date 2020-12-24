Listen: Govt. Doesn't Intend Closing Non-Essential Retail From St. Stephen's Day.

The government doesn't intend closing non-essential retail shops from St Stephen's Day, according to the Junior Business Minister.

The National Public Health Emergency Team made the recommendation yesterday, amid serious concern at the spread of Covid.

Restaurants and pubs will close this afternoon as part of new restrictions, and more measures are planned for the coming days.

But Minister of State for Business, Robert Troy, says all non-essential shops won't close on December 26th.

Brian Flanagan, who owns the Silken Thomas pub and restaurant in Kildare town, says the hospitality sector can't continue with rolling lockdowns after the current Level 5 restrictions end.

Stock image: Pexels