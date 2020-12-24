Listen: Scientists Trying To Ascertain Whether 2 New Covid 19 Variants Are More Transmissable.

Scientists are trying to work out if two new strains of Covid-19 are more transmissible than the original.

One variant which originated in the UK was found in 10 per cent of samples analysed in Ireland last weekend.

It's been detected mainly in the east of the country and is likely to have been here since the second week of December.

While another strain, which has also been detected in the UK, comes from South Africa.

Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Professor Luke O'Neill, says it's likely the new strains are more contagious:

Stock image: Pixabay