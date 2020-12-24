The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Scientists Trying To Ascertain Whether 2 New Covid 19 Variants Are More Transmissable.

: 24/12/2020 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_3_pixabay.jpg

Scientists are trying to work out if two new strains of Covid-19 are more transmissible than the original.

One variant which originated in the UK was found in 10 per cent of samples analysed in Ireland last weekend.

It's been detected mainly in the east of the country and is likely to have been here since the second week of December.

While another strain, which has also been detected in the UK, comes from South Africa.

Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Professor Luke O'Neill, says it's likely the new strains are more contagious:

13strain.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!