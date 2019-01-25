Listen: INMO Not Optimistic About Averting Strike Action.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Orgnisation says it is not optimistic about the potential for strike action to be averted.

This is the third day of the meeting between the INMO and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to reach an agreement in the row over the recruitment and retention of nurses.

This afternoon INMO General Secretary, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha says her organisation is committed to continuing talks over the weekend.

But for now she says the six 24-hour work stoppages due to begin next week are very much going ahead: