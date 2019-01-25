Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: INMO Not Optimistic About Averting Strike Action.

: 01/25/2019 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
inmo_logo.jpg

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Orgnisation says it is not optimistic about the potential for strike action to be averted.

This is the third day of the meeting between the INMO and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to reach an agreement in the row over the recruitment and retention of nurses.

This afternoon INMO General Secretary, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha says her organisation is committed to continuing talks over the weekend.

But for now she says the six 24-hour work stoppages due to begin next week are very much going ahead:

friphil.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!