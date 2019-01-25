KCC Allocated €508, Per Capita, In 2018.

Kildare County Council received just over €508 per capita in 2018.

The council's total central government funding, which was provided in a breakdown by Minister for State John Paul Phelan, was over €113 million.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald submitted a question to the Department of Housing, seeking how much each local authority got per capita.

Phelan says this funding must be used for specified services, such as for recreation, education, environment, housing and transport.

The national average was €542.

