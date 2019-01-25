Adelaide Records Temperatures Of 46 Degrees.

Adelaide has endured the highest ever temperature in a major Australian city, but as the heatwave continues Down Under, parts of the US could see Siberian-type lows of -45.5 degrees.

In Australia, Melbourne had its hottest day in five years. Temperatures hit 46 degrees at the city's airport.

Electricity outages of up to two hours have also taken place in the state of Victoria as the power grid struggles with demand - with Australians cranking up their air conditioning to cope with the sweltering heat.

The US is also experiencing its own extreme weather, with the National Weather Service saying wind chill temperatures this weekend in parts of Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota could plunge to between -40 and -45 degrees.

