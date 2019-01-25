Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Adelaide Records Temperatures Of 46 Degrees.

: 01/25/2019 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
australia_1.jpg

Adelaide has endured the highest ever temperature in a major Australian city, but as the heatwave continues Down Under, parts of the US could see Siberian-type lows of -45.5 degrees.

In Australia, Melbourne had its hottest day in five years. Temperatures hit 46 degrees at the city's airport.

Electricity outages of up to two hours have also taken place in the state of Victoria as the power grid struggles with demand - with Australians cranking up their air conditioning to cope with the sweltering heat.

The US is also experiencing its own extreme weather, with the National Weather Service saying wind chill temperatures this weekend in parts of Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota could plunge to between -40 and -45 degrees.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!