The Taoiseach has said soldiers would be needed to guard customs posts if a hard border returns because of Brexit.

Speaking about a hard border in detail for the first time Leo Varadkar said it would be like a return to the past.

He also said Ireland was being victimised by Brexit, and he shouldn't be asked to come up with the answers to the current impasse.

Speaking to Bloomberg Leo Varadkar dismissed suggestions from the UK that there's a technological solution to the border problem: