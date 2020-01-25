Saturday Sportsbeat

Cllr. Aidan Farrelly Calls For Implementation Of Youth Homeless Strategy In Kildare.

: 01/25/2020 - 10:47
Author: Eoin Beatty
Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly has proposed a motion that Kildare County Council commits to implementing a Youth Homeless Strategy given the number of young people aged 18-24 entering homelessness has increased by 109% since 2014.

Cllr. Farrelly says this strategy would seek to develop a suite of measures to prevent youth homelessness, as well as the provision of needs-based services provided to those at risk or who have become homeless, LGBTQ+ friendly and include a guarantee that young people who leave state care have a secure home.

The adjourned motion will be discussed at Monday's monthly meeting of KCC.

