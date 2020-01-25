Saturday Sportsbeat

15-Year Old Boy Seriously Injured Following Stabbing In Dublin.

: 01/25/2020 - 10:56
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

 

A 15 year old boy has been seriously injured after being stabbed near Portmarnock Beach in Dublin.

It followed a fight between two groups of teenagers at around 9:30 last night - it's believed they'd travelled to the area on public transport.

The victim was taken to Malahide Garda Station by a member of the public and he's now being treated at Temple Street Children's Hospital where he's in a stable condition.

No arrests have been made and Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

