Labour #GE2020 Candidate, Emmet Stagg, Says Second Tender Process For New Boys School In Clane Must Be Fast-Tracked.

Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has stated that the second tender process for the new Scoil Phadraig BNS, Clane, must be fast tracked given the fact that the pre-qualification process for contractors has now recommenced.

Criticising the delay in going to tender, Mr. Stagg stated that 12 contractors expressed an interest in tendering for the project by September 10th, 2018.

Since then, the design team has selected a shortlist of contractors, certified that the project was compliant with Near Zero Energy Building Regulations and adjusted and reviewed the tender documentation.

The second pre-qualification process, stated Mr. Stagg, has now commenced and contractors have until 27th February to express an interest in the construction of the new school.

After this date, the review of the expressions must be fast-tracked and tenders should be invited immediately from contractors as Mr Stagg feels as though this process has really gone on too long.

The project includes the provision of a new 24 classroom school, general purpose room and ancillary accommodation and planning permission for the new school was granted by Kildare Co. Council on July 4th, 2016.

The estimated value of the project is €9.1 Million, and the construction time-frame is 20 months.