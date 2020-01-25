Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

At Least 20 Killed Following Eathquake In Turkey.

: 01/25/2020 - 11:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
turkey_1.jpg

 

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 20 people in eastern Turkey.

More than 900 were injured as the 6 point 8 magnitude quake struck the Elazig province.

Emergency workers are searching for around 30 more people trapped in collapsed buildings.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!