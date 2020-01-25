Group Of KCC Councillors Asking Council To Prioritise Taking-In-Charge Of Housing Estates, This Year.

The Fine Gael group of councillors on Kildare County Council are asking the local authority to prioritise the taking-in-charge of housing estates this year.

Taking-in-charge is the process whereby a local authority assumes responsibility for the developer for maintenance of roads, lighting, and green spaces from the developer.

The estate must be completed to a specific standard before this may come to pass.

KCC is being further requested to "provide a list of estates that have asked to be taken in charge under a Section 180 request."

The adjourned motion, brought forward by Cllrs. Fintan Brett, Kevin Duffy, Tim Durkan, Ivan Keatley, Tracey O’Dwyer, Brendan Weld and Brendan Wyse, will be debated at Monday's monthly meeting of the local authority.